169th Fighter Wing to salute medical professionals, first responders with statewide flyover

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Air National Guard’s (SCANG) 169th Fighter Wing will salute medical professionals and first responders during a “round-the-state” flyover Monday.

F-16 fighter jets will fly over several hospitals throughout the state in conjunction with training, SCANG said. The exact locations will be released over the weekend.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Commander of the 169th Fighter Wing, Col. Akshai Gandhi said. “Look up on Monday morning and know your South Carolina Air National Guard is proud to serve with you. Our intent is to boost morale in our Great State.”

SCANG encourages anyone who gets photos or videos of the F-16s to post them on social media using the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.

