172 new coronavirus cases in SC, 8,189 total; county-by-county breakdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Thursday announced 172 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,189 and those who have died to 371.

Five of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Fairfield (2), Greenwood (1), Laurens (1), and Lexington (1) counties, and four of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual in Clarendon (2), Pickens (1) and Richland (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Horry: 7 new (278 total)

Marion: 0 new (47 total)

Dillon: 9 new (113 total)

Marlboro: 7 new (67 total)

Darlington: 4 new (181 total)

Florence: 19 new (487 total)

Georgetown: 0 new (51 total)