19 Horry County employees test positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nineteen Horry County employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the government announced Wednesday.

In addition to the 19 positive employees, 58 employees are also working remotely due to possible exposure, Horry County Government said.

County offices remain open but community members are being asked to conduct business by phone, email, or other electronic means. Many offices will be appointment-only and people are asked to call ahead.

Below is a breakdown of cases per department, according to Horry County Government: