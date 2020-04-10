2 employees at recycling center in Florence test positive for COVID-19

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two employees at the Clarios Recycling Center in Florence tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed.

Both employees are in self-isolation and were last in the facility on April 5, Clarios Communications Manager, Aimee Iverson said. The company has implemented additional measures to protect the health and safety of employees.

Read the full statement:

We can confirm we had two contract employees at the Florence Recycling Center who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in self-isolation. Both of these contract employees were last in the facility on April 5. At Clarios, we proactively clean and sanitize our facilities throughout the day to ensure they are continuously protected from pathogens. We have also implemented additional robust workplace measures designed to protect the health and safety of our employees. All of this work is undertaken in accordance with CDC, WHO and state/local guidelines. The health and well-being of our employees remains our first priority. Aimee Iverson, Clarios Communications Manager

