2 Tidelands Health employees test positive for COVID-19

(WBTW) – Two Tidelands Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Dawn Bryant, a spokesperson for the health system, tells News13.

News13 also reached several other local hospitals.

John Russell, spokesperson for MUSC Florence, says the hospital is not able to disclose “information regarding any employees health status.”

“As of right now, CMC has had no staff test positive for COVID-19 nor have we had any known exposures on the job. All of our employees are screened every day as they arrive for their shifts before entering the hospital or any of our outpatient clinics,” Allyson Floyd, with Conway Medical Center, tells News13. “If a screening indicates they need to be tested, they would be tested under current protocol and guidelines.”

Katie Maclay, with Grand Strand Health, says no staff have tested positive.

Jessica Wall, with McLeod Health, says they can’t release this type of information as it protected by HIPAA laws.

