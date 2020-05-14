2 workers at Robeson Co. Campbell’s plant positive for COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MAXTON, NC (WBTW) – Two workers at the Campbell’s plant in Maxton have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Amanda Pisano, a manager in corporate communications for Campbell Soup Company, says one of the people who tested positive is an employee and the other is a contractor. The employee hasn’t been at the plant since April 28 and the contractor was last on site on May 11.

“Both are in quarantine per our protocols and employees at the facility were promptly notified in each instance,” Pisano says.

“The safety of our teams and their families is our top priority. We have protocols in place to address the well-being and safety of our employees against COVID-19, including identifying potential employee exposure, quarantines, enhanced cleaning procedures and health screenings, including thermal imaging temperature checks, the mandatory use of masks at all facilities, and aggressive social distancing programs across the company’s network,” Pisano added. “It is important to note that there is no indication that COVID-19 is a food safety concern or that consumers are at risk of contracting COVID-19 from any food product. The CDC and the USDA state that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 as a foodborne pathogen and the FDA is not aware of any reports of transmission through food or food packaging.”

