20 addition Robeson Co. residents test positive for COVID-19, total now 323

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — 20 more Robeson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesperson Emily Jones.

There are now 323 confirmed cases in the county.

Breakdown of new positive cases:

  • Oldest person: 73
  • Youngest person: 19
  • Age group with largest number of positives (25-49): 7

Test sites:

  • Local hospital: 13
  • Private clinic: 1
  • Out of county private clinic: 2
  • Out of county hospital: 1
  • Out of county quick care: 3

At least eight of the new cases were either a close contact or household contact to a positive case, Jones said.

