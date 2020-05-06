ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — 20 more Robeson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesperson Emily Jones.
There are now 323 confirmed cases in the county.
Breakdown of new positive cases:
- Oldest person: 73
- Youngest person: 19
- Age group with largest number of positives (25-49): 7
Test sites:
- Local hospital: 13
- Private clinic: 1
- Out of county private clinic: 2
- Out of county hospital: 1
- Out of county quick care: 3
At least eight of the new cases were either a close contact or household contact to a positive case, Jones said.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Cooler weather moving in tonight
- ‘It’s devastating’: Home care staff in Myrtle Beach make changes to elderly care in response to COVID-19
- Millions could lose health insurance if Affordable Care Act is ruled unconstitutional
- 20 addition Robeson Co. residents test positive for COVID-19, total now 323
- Trump blocks Dr. Fauci from testifying in front of House lawmakers on nation’s COVID-19 response