2020 CCMF rescheduled due to virus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC(WBTW) – Organizers for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival say the festival will be rescheduled from June until September due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was set for June 4-7 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place and has rescheduled for September 17-20 “as a precaution for artists, staff, attendees and the entire Myrtle Beach community due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” organizers say. “All previously purchased tickets and parking passes will still be honored for the rescheduled dates.”

Artists that will perform on the reschedule dates include Luke Combs, Eric Church, Jake Owen and Darius Rucker.

John Pardi, Mitchell Tennpenny and Maddie and Tae are unable to make the rescheduled dates.

Other artists set to join the rescheduled festival include Lauren Alaina, Jordan Davis, Joe Nichols, Davisson Brother and Warrick McZeke.

Joe Diffie, who was set to perform at the festival on its originally scheduled June dates, died on Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“CCMF plans to keep Diffie’s spot on the lineup for a tribute for the award-winning icon.,” organizers say.

“We are grateful for the collaboration from all involved who have worked with us tirelessly to reschedule CCMF for September,” says Bob Durkin, president of Carolina Country Music Fest. “Working to move this year’s festival to the fall was uncharted territory for all involved, including artists, their management, local government officials and the Myrtle Beach community. We appreciate everyone’s flexibility and we are excited that we will still be able to have CCMF this year.”

“The City of Myrtle Beach is so grateful for the relationship we have with the entire CCMF team. I believe that this year’s event will be the biggest and best yet,” Mayor of Myrtle Beach Brenda Bethune says. “Like all communities, Myrtle Beach has been severely impacted by COVID-19 and being able to come out of this crisis to celebrate this festival in September will be exactly what our City and our business community needs to recover. This is further proof of CCMF’s commitment to our community and I look forward to welcoming them back!”

For more information, visit CCMF’s website here.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: