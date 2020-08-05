2020 South Carolina Tobacco Festival cancelled

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2020 South Carolina Tobacco Festival has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Greater Lake City Chamber of Commerce said the event was cancelled out of concern for the health and safety of guests, volunteers, and the community.

“I hate that it is necessary to cancel the festival,” President of the Lake City Chamber Board Timmy Lynch said. “For over 65 years it has been part of the Lake City community. I and the board believe it is the right decision based on the information and guidelines that we have at this time.”

The chamber hopes the 2021 festival can be “bigger and better than ever.”

