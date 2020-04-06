23 people at NC senior living home test positive for virus

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS/CNN WIRE/WBTW) – Henderson County, North Carolina officials announced Sunday that 23 people at Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total caseload to 50.

Laura Moore says her sister, Alicia, is now one of 23 residents and staff at Cherry Springs Village who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“When you realize that 23 people in a facility of 60 have this illness, that’s a big thing,” said Moore.

Laura says her sister has been running a low-grade fever for a week.

The outbreak coming after three weeks of strict protocol by the facility.

“It’s been three weeks, no one is allowed to go in. We can take things to our loved ones to the door,” Moore said.

Henderson County health officials say they found out about the new cases after they opened a public health investigation into Cherry Springs Village on April 1, when the facility saw its first case.

“The staff is working very hard. I think they’re fully covered when they go into the rooms, but I know it’s very difficult for them,” Moore said.

Cherry Springs Village sent WLOS a statement saying, in part, that the individuals who have tested positive are being treated in isolation and that the community is under quarantine until further notice.

And, they say that since February, they’ve adhered to aggressive infection control in compliance with the CDC and the North Carolina State Health Department.

This is the first outbreak at a facility for seniors in western North Carolina.

