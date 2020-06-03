235 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths announced, DHEC urges everyone to take measures to protect themselves

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC announced 235 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday along with 17 new deaths.

New deaths were reported in Darlington, Horry, and Marlboro counties.

This brings the total cases to date to 12,651 and the total deaths to 518. DHEC also reminds people to take actions to limit the spread of the virus.

“The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks. When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”

County breakdown:

Horry: 17 new

Marion: 1 new

Dillon: 0 new

Marlboro: 4 new

Darlington: 3 new

Florence: 6 new

Georgetown: 0 new

New cases in all counties: Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (3), Berkeley (1), Charleston (11), Chester (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dorchester (3), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (4), Florence (6), Greenville (51), Greenwood (2), Horry (17), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (15), Laurens (2), Lee (2), Lexington (18), Marion (1), Marlboro (4), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (5), Richland (30), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (11), Williamsburg (1), York (3)