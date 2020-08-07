29 Horry County employees currently positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Twenty-nine Horry County employees are currently positive for COVID-19, according to an update sent out by the county Friday.

In addition to the 29, nine employees are working remotely or using medical leave due to possible exposure to COVID-19, the county said.

In total, the county said 128 employees have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic. That includes numbers previously reported.

Community members are urged to conduct business by phone or electronic means and to call before visiting in person, as many departments are working by appointment only.

People visiting in-person will be required to wear a mask. Masks will be provided to those who don’t have one.

A breakdown of cases by department is below:

Information current as of 8/7/20 (Courtesy: Horry County Government)

