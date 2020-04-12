29 SC Department of Corrections workers have tested positive for COVID-19; agency says no offenders have

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Nearly 30 South Carolina Department of Corrections staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the agency.

SCDC lists a count on its website of staffers who have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19. 29 report getting the virus as of Sunday morning.

Seven workers assigned to the Broad River location report testing positive, while eight who are non-institutional staff members also report having the virus.

No staffers at Evan Correctional Institution in Bennettsville have reported testing positive, according to SCDC.

The agency hasn’t reported any offenders testing positive.

Newly-arriving inmates are screened for COVID-19 exposure risk and symptoms, according to an action plan put in place by SCDC. The plan also says asymptomatic inmates with exposure risk factors are to be quarantined, while symptomatic inmates with exposure risk are isolated and tested for COVID-19 ‘per SCDC health authority protocols.’

