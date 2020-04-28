33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — 33 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Robeson County.

One lab did not report yesterday, meaning some of the tests would’ve been included in Monday’s total, according to Robeson County spokesperson, Emily Jones.

The positive cases are:

Oldest person: 71 years old

Youngest person: 8 weeks old

Majority of results included people ages 25-49

18 males

15 females

Tests were reported from the following:

Out of county quick care: 3

Local hospital: 24 (1 hospitalized)

Out of county clinic: 2

Local health department: 1

Out of county hospital: 2 (1 hospitalized)

Out of state: 1 (hospitalized)

Possible means of contracting:

Work site: 8

Household contacts: 2

Contact with another case: 1

Travel related: 0

Not listed: 22*

*Robeson County spokesperson said the health department has not contacted everyone to gather all information necessary, which is why there is a “not listed” category.

The total number of cases in Robeson County is 162, with three deaths.

LATEST HEADLINES: