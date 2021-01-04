3,492 new cases of coronavirus; 208 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,492 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 299,685, probable cases to 25,787, confirmed deaths to 5,056, and 428 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:

Darlington – 86
Dillon – 11
Florence – 208
Georgetown – 25
Horry – 208
Marion – 35
Marlboro – 22
Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 33.3%

For more information, please click here.

