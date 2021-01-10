3,667 new coronavirus cases in SC; 48 deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,667 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 48 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 323,855, probable cases to 30,670, confirmed deaths to 5,315, and 496 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 46

Dillon – 53

Florence – 91

Georgetown – 35

Horry – 124

Marion – 22

Marlboro – 10

Percent Positive: 28.6%.

