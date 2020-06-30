39 Horry County employees test positive for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — 39 Horry County employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county.

The county said of those 39 cases, 24 are currently positive and working from home. In total, there are 71 employees either working remotely or using medical leave.

County offices are still open but the community is encouraged to conduct business by phone, email, or other electronic means. Many departments are appointment-only, the county said.

Anyone required to visit a county office in person will be required to wear a face mask. One will be provided to those who don’t have one, the county said.

Breakdown of cases by department: