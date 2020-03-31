3rd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Robeson County Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Robeson County said the person is older and was visiting family members in New Jersey beginning in February.
The person is currently hospitalized in New Jersey and his case has not been linked to the community, the spokesperson said.
News13 previously reported on the two other confirmed cases in the county, both of which were close contacts with each other.
