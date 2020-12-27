4,370 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC; 260 in Horry County, 248 in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Sunday announced 4,370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina (as of Dec. 25), and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 273,659, and confirmed deaths to 4,764.

The percent positive for Sunday is 23.5%.

New cases in our counties:

Darlington – 69

Dillon – 20

Florence – 248

Georgetown – 21

Horry – 260

Marion – 45

Marlboro – 8

Other counties: please click here.

DHEC says a total of 3,571,920 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19) as of Dec. 25

Confirmed and probable cases: 273,659/22,520

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,764/391

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,571,920