4,370 new COVID-19 cases reported in SC; 260 in Horry County, 248 in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Sunday announced 4,370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina (as of Dec. 25), and 14 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 273,659, and confirmed deaths to 4,764.

The percent positive for Sunday is 23.5%.

New cases in our counties:
Darlington – 69
Dillon – 20
Florence – 248
Georgetown – 21
Horry – 260
Marion – 45
Marlboro – 8
Other counties: please click here.

DHEC says a total of 3,571,920 tests have been conducted in the state. A detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina is available on DHEC’s Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Click here for additional details, including case numbers by zip code, a case count breakdown, and recovery rate.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19as of Dec. 25

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 273,659/22,520
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,764/391
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,571,920

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 136

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboardas of Dec. 25

  • 18,600 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 23.5% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

