45 new COVID-19 cases in Robeson County, 281 total

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — 45 more residents in Robeson County tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to spokesperson Emily Jones.

There are now 281 positive cases in Robeson County since March 21, and six have died.

Breakdown of cases:

Oldest person: 74

Youngest person: 4

Most common age group (25-49): 21 positive

Test sites:

Local hospital: 26

Out of county hospitals: 2

Out of county quick care: 3

Out of county private provider: 12

County private provider: 2

Jones said health department staff follow-up on all positive cases but are having an “extremely difficult time” contacting affected individuals due to “inoperable” phone numbers, and so many of the new cases need translation services, slowing the process down further.

“The number here is all positive cases versus those that are entered into the data system, which occurs after contact is made and tracing has begun,” Jones said.