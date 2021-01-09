4,576 new coronavirus cases in SC; 217 in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 4,576 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 52 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 320,105, probable cases to 29,979, confirmed deaths to 5,267, and 491 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 63

Dillon – 81

Florence – 206

Georgetown – 37

Horry – 217

Marion – 64

Marlboro – 13

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 30.4%.

For more information, please click here.