46 new cases of COVID-19 in SC brings total to 173; first cases in Dillon, Marlboro Counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 46 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

That includes the first cases in Dillon and Marlboro Counties, along with one additional case in both Darlington and Horry Counties.

That brings the statewide total to 173 cases across 30 counties.

Here’s a full list of the new cases announced Saturday:

Anderson County: 4 cases

Beaufort County: 4 cases

Charleston County: 4 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 1 case

Dillon County: 1 case

Edgefield County: 1 case

Greenville County: 5 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Horry County: 1 case

Kershaw County: 6 cases

Lexington County: 4 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

Newberry County: 1 case

Orangeburg County: 1 case

Richland County: 6 cases

Spartanburg County: 1 case

Sumter County: 2 cases

York County: 1 case

