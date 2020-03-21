46 new cases of COVID-19 in SC brings total to 173; first cases in Dillon, Marlboro Counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced 46 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

That includes the first cases in Dillon and Marlboro Counties, along with one additional case in both Darlington and Horry Counties.

That brings the statewide total to 173 cases across 30 counties.

Here’s a full list of the new cases announced Saturday:

  • Anderson County: 4 cases
  • Beaufort County: 4 cases
  • Charleston County: 4 cases
  • Colleton County: 1 case
  • Darlington County: 1 case
  • Dillon County: 1 case
  • Edgefield County: 1 case
  • Greenville County: 5 cases
  • Greenwood County: 2 cases
  • Horry County: 1 case
  • Kershaw County: 6 cases
  • Lexington County: 4 cases
  • Marlboro County: 1 case
  • Newberry County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 1 case
  • Richland County: 6 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 1 case
  • Sumter County: 2 cases
  • York County: 1 case

