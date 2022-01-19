5 more COVID-19 deaths in Horry County, daily DHEC report says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Another five people have died of COVID-19 in Horry County, according to a daily report from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of those deaths, four are confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths. One is a probable COVID-19 death.

The report also includes two confirmed and two probable COVID-19 deaths in Darlington County, and one confirmed COVID-19 death in Dillon County. The deaths are a part of nine confirmed and five probable statewide.

In the last week, there have been seven COVID-19 deaths in Darlington County, six in Florence County, 13 in Horry County and five in Marion County — one of which was a young adult.

On Wednesday, DHEC announced an additional 8,440 confirmed cases and 2,304 probable cases of the virus. Of 35,060 new tests reported to the state, 33.4% were positive for the virus.

The update brings the state’s totals to 976,704 confirmed cases, 260,028 probable cases, 12,966 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 2,063 probable COVID-19 deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 78 confirmed, 27 probable

Dillon – 64 confirmed, four probable

Florence – 230 confirmed, 87 probable

Horry – 454 confirmed, 263 probable

Marion – 80 confirmed, 46 probable

Marlboro – 29 confirmed, three probable