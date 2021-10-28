50 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – An additional 50 people have died of COVID-19, according to an update Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition to those 50 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths, DHEC also reported 16 probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 433 confirmed cases of the virus and 296 probable cases.

Of 15,067 new tests reported to the state, 4.5% were positive for the virus.Among those new deaths was the confirmed COVID-19-caused death of one person in Florence County, two confirmed and two probable deaths in Horry County, one confirmed death in Marion County and one confirmed death in Marlboro County.

The spread of the virus continues to slow, according to data, with 19 of the state’s 46 counties now considered to have a “moderate” spread of the virus. The rest of the state remains in the “high” category.

DHEC defines a “high” incidence rate as a county that has seen more than 200 new, confirmed cases over a two-week period, per 100,000 people. A “moderate” spread is between 51 and 200 new cases, and a “low” spread is 50 or less cases.

As of Thursday, Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties had been moved to a “moderate” incidence rate. Darlington, Florence and Horry counties remained in the “high” category.

Thursday’s update brings the state’s totals to 717,983 confirmed cases, 177,755 probable cases, 11,819 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,851 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Five confirmed, five probable

Dillon – No new cases

Florence – Five confirmed, seven probable

Horry – 18 confirmed, 24 probable

Marion – Three confirmed, one probable

Marlboro – Four confirmed, two probable