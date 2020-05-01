53 COVID-19 cases in Florence senior care center, 12 local long-term facilities have at least 1

(WBTW) — There are 53 COVID-19 cases at Carlyle Senior Care of Florence, along with one new death, bringing the total deaths to three, plus 12 local facilities have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

The 53 cases at Carlyle Senior Care of Florence is the third most in the state for a single facility, according to DHEC data. The DHEC data is current as of 10:00 a.m. April 30 and includes both residents and staff.

The other 11 local facilities that have at least one case are:

Bethea Baptist Health Care Center – Darlington: 1

Brightwater Skilled Nursing Center – Myrtle Beach: 1

Carriage House Senior Living of Florence – Florence: 1

Commander Nursing Home – Florence: 3

Gene’s Residential Center Facility #2 – Florence: 1

Loris Rehab and Nursing Center – Loris: 1

Morrell Nursing Center – Hartsville: 1

Myrtle Beach Manor – Myrtle Beach: 1

Prince George Healthcare Center – Georgetown: 1

Southland Health Care Center – Florence: 1

Dundee Manor – Bennettsville: 1

New numbers for positive cases in long-term care facilities are released by DHEC every Tuesday and Friday.

