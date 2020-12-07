56 inmates at Horry County detention center test positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fifty-six inmates at J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County have recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to Brooke Holden with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

All 56 inmates are isolated in medical units and are being observed by medical personnel, Holden said.

Inmates brought into the detention center are asked questions and have their temperatures taken before entering the facility. Anyone who answer yes to certain questions or shows any symptoms is given a mask and further screened by a nurse, according to Holden.

All new inmates placed in general housing are sent to observation units for 14 days before being admitted into the general population unit, Holden said.

Any COVID-19 patient given release is given a mask before leaving and DHEC is notified of their identity and home address.

News13 asked Friday evening about how many COVID-19 cases were at the detention center and we were told there were two active cases.