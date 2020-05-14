60 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Robeson County, 1 new death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County announced Thursday that 60 more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, along with one new death, spokesperson Emily Jones said.

The number of confirmed cases to date in the county is now at 519, with 11 resulting in death.

Summary of new cases:

Male: 31

Female: 29

Oldest: 71

Youngest: 9, 10

Age group with most positive (25-49): 30

Test sites:

Local hospital: 20

Out of county hospital: 2

Private provider: 4

Out of county service: 34

The additional death was a 77-year-old male, Jones said.