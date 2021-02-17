655 new coronavirus cases in SC; 50 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 655 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 50 additional confirmed deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 429,494, probable cases to 62,875, confirmed deaths to 7,248, and 869 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 4

Dillon – 0

Florence – 18

Georgetown – 4

Horry – 68

Marion – 2

Marlboro – 3

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 9.1%

For more information, please click here.