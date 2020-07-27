81 new cases of COVID-19 in Horry County, DHEC reports; 1,226 statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. – DHEC on Monday announced 1,226 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 17 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 82,071 probable cases to 346, confirmed deaths to 1,452, and 54 probable deaths.

New cases today by county in our area:

Darlington – 27

Dillon – 8

Florence – 71

Georgetown – 12

Horry – 81

Marion – 13

Marlboro – 1

Confirmed and probable cases in other counties: please click here

Deaths reported by county in our area:

Darlington – 3

Florence – 4

Georgetown – 12

Horry – 1

Confirmed and probable deaths in other counties: please click here.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 711,726 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,395 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.6%.