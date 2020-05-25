90 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina, total up to 10,178

- See our local Data Tracker for COVID-19 here
COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Monday announced 90 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths in South Carolina.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,178 and those who have died to 440.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Florence (1), and Lexington (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Horry: 1 new (377 total)
Marion: 1 new (65 total)
Dillon: 1 new (148 total)
Marlboro: 1 new (112 total)
Darlington: 1 new (247 total)
Florence: 4 new (602 total)
Georgetown: 9 new (69 total)
Aiken (5), Bamberg (1), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (4), Georgetown (9), Greenville (19), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Lee (6), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (7), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (5), York (4)
Testing in South Carolina
As of May 24, a total of 171,034 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
More than 50 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 26 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics for May 26 and 27 include:
- May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29118, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
- May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Eutawville Community Center, 419 Porcher Avenue, Eutawville, SC 29048, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
- May 26: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Rowesville Community Center, 125 Oak St., Rowesville, SC 29133, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
- May 26: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 110 Brewton Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301, partnership with ReGenesis Healthcare*
- May 27: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Jamestown Steel Shed, 116 Steel Shed Lane, Jamestown, SC 29453, partnership with St. James Health and Wellness
- May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Technology Center, 3721 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29118, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
- May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Joe Miller Park, 700 Harlin Street, Elloree, SC 29047, SC 29118, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
- May 27: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North, SC 29112, partnership with Family Health Centers, Inc.
- May 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mims Recreation Center, 516 Mims Drive, McCormick, SC 29835, partnership with Carolina Health Centers
- May 27: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Salem First Baptist Church, 151 Crestwood Drive, Salem, SC 29676, partnership with Clemson University Sullivan Center
- May 27: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 110 Brewton Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301, partnership with ReGenesis Healthcare*
*ReGenesis Healthcare partner events are by appointment only. Individuals must schedule an appointment at myrhc.org/COVID19.
Additionally, there are currently 145 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
For the latest information about hospital bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, please visit www.scdhec.gov/COVID19.