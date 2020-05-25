90 new COVID-19 cases reported in South Carolina, total up to 10,178

See our local Data Tracker for COVID-19 here

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC on Monday announced 90 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths in South Carolina.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,178 and those who have died to 440.

Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Florence (1), and Lexington (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Horry County.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (5), Bamberg (1), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (1), Dillon (1), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (4), Georgetown (9), Greenville (19), Hampton (1), Horry (1), Lee (6), Lexington (5), Marion (1), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (3), Richland (7), Spartanburg (5), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (5), York (4)