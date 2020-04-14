93-year-old PA woman gets her wish for more beer after viral photo

SEMINOLE, Pa. (CNN/KDKA) — A big wish has come true for a 93-year-old beer lover in Pennsylvania.

Monday, Reps from Molson Coors Beer Company showed up at Olive Veronesi’s door, dropping off 10 cases of beer. That’s after she posted a sign at her house saying “I want more beer.”

After the delivery, Veronesi wrote a new sign that said “I got more beer.” She has been staying at home in Seminole because of the coronavirus, and because of that, she says her beer stash was about to run dry.

“I was on my last 12 cans,” Veronesi said. “Anyway, I have a beer every night.”

“My associate and I put in 10 cases of beer,” Mark Linder with Molson Coors said.

Veronesi was holding a can of Coors Light beer in her photo that was viewed more than 5 million times on Facebook.