CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVO) A 6-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis tested positive for COVID-19. But in a viral video posted on his mothers Facebook page, he is spreading some hope and positivity.
Joseph Bostain happily announced that he beat the deadly virus.
According to his mother, Sabrina, Joseph was quarantined in their Clarksville home after coming down with a fever and cough. He was then taken to Monroe Carroll Jr. Children’s Hospital.
In the viral video Jospeh is seen saying,“I’m a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19!”
His mother thanked the outpour of support she’s received from other community members.
Latest Headlines
- North Carolina confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 2,402 with 24 deaths
- Fourth Robeson County resident tests positive for COVID-19
- A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis beats COVID-19
- Despite beautiful weekend weather ahead, Cooper urges NC residents not to make beach trips
- Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl and mother from Texas