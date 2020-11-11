A breakdown of South Carolina’s plan to distribute a Coronavirus vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The CDC and Department of Health and Human Services informed South Carolina leaders their plan to distribute a Coronavirus vaccine meets expectations.

The plan says the State established a State Vaccine Taskforce that includes leaders from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, South Carolina National Guard, South Carolina Department of Commerce, SLED and the South Carolina Hospital Association.

According to the plan, South Carolina surveyed healthcare providers across the state and 80.1% indicated they were interested in being a part of the vaccine program.

The State also established a Vaccine Advisory Committee, it’s role in part: helping to reach target audiences and mitigating vaccine hesitancy.

Those chosen to be in the program will be from in-patient facilities, out-patient facilities, long-term care facilities and critical infrastructure employers.

The State reports each facility will undergo specific training before giving the vaccine and be required to monitor vaccine temperature twice a day.

The distribution will occur in three phases with the first phase focusing on vaccinating frontline healthcare workers and critical infrastructure workers with the small number of vaccines expected to be available. Phase two will allow providers to expand from that targeted audience before entering phase three when the State plans to work toward, “ensuring equitable vaccine access in the whole population.”

The plan indicates South Carolina health leaders learned from the 2009 distribution of the H1N1 vaccine. Citing since then, the State has more regional partners and published agency.

To engage critical populations the plan cites pharmacies, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and community-based organizations as key partners.

Below is a statement to News13 from Schipp Ames of the SC Hospital Association:

“South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems are working closely with DHEC, the SC COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee and other partners to continue the development of a vaccination plan as we learn additional information. The plan prioritizes those individuals whom the CDC indicates as needing the first doses of the vaccine, which is anticipated to be received in very low volumes initially. We are surveying the state’s hospital community to identify facilities that have the immediate capacity to distribute vaccine as we identify healthcare workers prioritized to receive the vaccine in Phase 1A of the distribution plan.”

DHEC tells News13, each State’s distribution plan is considered interim even when it’s approved until further information about the vaccine is available.

You can read the full report and find more information about South Carolina vaccine plans here.

To read other state’s plans, click here.