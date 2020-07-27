AARP: Older people more likely to be laid off, 1,000 seniors in Horry County applied for unemployment this month

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The unemployment rate rose for older workers during the initial coronavirus outbreak/

AARP research found that older people are more likely to to be laid off during the pandemic. For this month, reports show a slight decrease in unemployment for those 55+, but officials are concerned many are out of work.

Over 1,000 older seniors in Horry County have filed for unemployment this month alone.

Patrick Cobb, the state spokesman for AARP, doesn’t believe the social security check is enough for some retirees.

“When you say the average social security check is $1,300 you know, that can be higher or could be lower depending on what they had in the social security savings prior to retirement,” Cobb explained.

“That’s just the average. They’re having to stretch dollars,” he said.

In an AARP study, the organization found that 51% of Americans don’t have an emergency savings account. Cobb is concerned about retirees pulling from retirement funds too soon.

“For people who retire you know, truly a defined pension could be a thing of the past for some folks. Do they have a retired savings account such as an IRA? Or are they just solely depending on social security?,” Cobb wondered.

He recommends talking with a financial advisor and knowing all of your options before making in long-term changes.