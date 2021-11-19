About 1 in 20 South Carolina children ages 5-11 have received a COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – About 4.5% of children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to new data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Adding in those who are 12 years and older, 62.2% of South Carolina residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 54.4% have completed vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those ages 5 and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for those 5 years old and older late last month.

The data comes as the state has seen a slight upswing in the number of new cases this week.

DHEC announced 629 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, based on information it received Wednesday. It also reported 309 additional probable cases, 15 confirmed deaths and three probable COVID-19-caused deaths. Of 25,475 new tests reported to the state, 3.3% were positive for the virus.

Among those new deaths was the confirmed death of one person and the probable COVID-19 death of one person in Horry County.

DHEC also reported that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals has increased by 28.6% over the same time last week. There were also 4% more COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

The update brings the state’s totals to 729,822 confirmed cases, 181,802 probable cases, 12,194 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 1,902 probable COVID-19-caused deaths.

New case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – Seven confirmed, seven probable

Dillon – One confirmed, one probable

Florence – 18 confirmed, 17 probable

Horry – 38 confirmed, 40 probable

Marion – Two probable

Marlboro – No new cases