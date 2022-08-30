COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency.

Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

However, that rose by 22.5% last week, according to the new data, which is based on information DHEC received right before midnight on Saturday.

There were 12,772 cases reported to the agency last week. As of Saturday night, there were 533 patients with COVID-19 in South Carolina hospitals. Vaccinations were down by 12.4%.

Overall, testing, cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations were all down from the previous month’s average.

The update brings the state’s totals to 1.674 million cases and 18,263 deaths.