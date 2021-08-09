All of South Carolina moved into ‘high’ COVID-19 incidence rate category

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — All of South Carolina’s 46 counties have been downgraded to the “high” COVID-19 incidence rate category as of Monday, according to information released from the state health agency.

On Friday, 44 of the 46 counties were in the “high” category, with numbers continuing to rise over the last few weeks as state leaders urge South Carolinians to get vaccinated amid the surge and continued spread of the Delta variant.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control defines a “low” incidence rate as fewer than 50 new, confirmed cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. A “moderate” rate is between 51 and 200 cases, and a “high” rate is more than 200 cases.

As of Monday, Horry County’s rate was 899.8 new cases per 100,000 people — one of the highest in the state. That same day, DHEC reported 130 new cases and 55 probable ones in the county.

There were 1,852 new, confirmed cases reported by DHEC on Monday, based on data it received Saturday. There were an additional 615 probable cases, eight confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19-caused death. Of 21,589 new tests reported to the state, 12.3% were positive for the virus.

Of the newly-reported deaths, one was in Florence County. One probable death in Horry County was also reported over the weekend.

As of Saturday, 45.2% of eligible South Carolina residents were fully vaccinated, and 52.7% had received at least one vaccine dose.

Conway Medical Center had 31 COVID-19 patients on Monday, according to Allyson Floyd, a spokeswoman for the hospital. Of those, 15 were in the intensive care unit, and six were on a ventilator. Twenty-five patients are unvaccinated, and six are fully vaccinated.

Most patients were over the age of 70, according to Floyd, and have other chronic illnesses. Some patients admitted for other systems were asymptomatic and tested positive for the virus.

Tidelands Health had 42 COVID-19-positive inpatients on Monday, according to Jane Arthur, a spokeswoman with the organization. Of those, 13 were in the ICU, six were on a ventilator and 12 were fully vaccinated.

Case counts for local counties are as follows:

Darlington – 12 confirmed, five probable

Dillon – 11 confirmed

Florence – 71 confirmed, one probable

Horry – 130 confirmed, 55 probable

Marion – 19 confirmed

Marlboro – Five confirmed, three probable