Nearing 6,000 confirmed deaths in SC after Sunday’s DHEC report

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – DHEC announced 3,450 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 60 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 376,987, probable cases to 41,338, confirmed deaths to 5,915, and 632 probable deaths.

Here are new cases in our counties:



Darlington – 34

Dillon – 21

Florence – 92

Georgetown – 20

Horry – 152

Marion – 13

Marlboro – 8

Other counties: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

Percent Positive: 25.4%

For more information, please click here.