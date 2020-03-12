American Red Cross urging healthy individuals to donate blood amid coronavirus outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW)- The American Red Cross is urging healthy people to give blood during the coronavirus outbreak. The Red Cross said flu season has already impacted the nation’s blood supply.

As the number of coronavirus cases increase, the population of eligible donors goes down, which could lead to a blood shortage in hospitals.

As the nation’s largest blood collector and provider, the Red Cross never wants to get to the point where there is no blood on the shelves.

Type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now, but they are encouraging all blood donors to give.

As concerns over Covid-19 are on the rise, Red Cross officials said the blood donation process is safe.

Before anyone can get on a blood mobile or come in a blood drive workers are checking their temperatures. Anyone with a temperature above 99.5 are not allowed in.

Through the Red Cross National Inventory, they are able to supply blood where it is needed. The red cross has sent 100 blood products to help other states.

In our area, Red Cross workers are getting ready and prepared to be able to stabilize South Carolina’s blood supply.

“We are urging all the eligable healthy donors right now to come out and see us. It’s the only way we’re going to prevent a shortage from happening,” said Meg Heath, account manager for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross said there is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible from a transfusion.

There are several opportunities for people in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand to stop in and donate blood through the end of the month. You can make an appointment at http://redcrossblood.org