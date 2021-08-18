AP Source: Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the White House in Washington. A group of more than 100 former and current prosecutors and law enforcement officials is demanding President Joe Biden prioritize criminal justice reform and make good on his campaign promise to form a task force to evaluate how criminal cases are prosecuted in the U.S. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will move to require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden will announce the step Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement, first reported by CNN, Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak.