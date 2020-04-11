Apple donates 100,000 N95 masks to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Apple has donated thousands of masks to South Carolina, Governor McMaster said Saturday.

The tech giant donated 100,000 N95 masks to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, McMaster wrote online.

Today @SCEMD received a generous donation of 100,000 N95 masks from @Apple They will be distributed to South Carolina's health care professionals and first responders. Thank you and welcome to #TeamSC — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 11, 2020

The masks will be distributed to healthcare professionals and first responders across the state.

The governor thanked Apple for their ‘generous’ donation.

Latest Headlines