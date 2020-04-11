Breaking News Alert
Weather Alert Day For Monday

Apple donates 100,000 N95 masks to South Carolina

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
apple_1523722051269.PNG

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Apple has donated thousands of masks to South Carolina, Governor McMaster said Saturday.

The tech giant donated 100,000 N95 masks to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, McMaster wrote online.

The masks will be distributed to healthcare professionals and first responders across the state.

The governor thanked Apple for their ‘generous’ donation.

Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories