COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Apple has donated thousands of masks to South Carolina, Governor McMaster said Saturday.
The tech giant donated 100,000 N95 masks to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, McMaster wrote online.
Today @SCEMD received a generous donation of 100,000 N95 masks from @Apple They will be distributed to South Carolina's health care professionals and first responders. Thank you and welcome to #TeamSC— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) April 11, 2020
The masks will be distributed to healthcare professionals and first responders across the state.
The governor thanked Apple for their ‘generous’ donation.
Latest Headlines
- Apple donates 100,000 N95 masks to South Carolina
- Walmart CEO says we’re in the ‘hair color’ phase of panic buying
- South Carolina announces 144 new cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths tied to virus
- Hartsville PD issues warning not to cause ‘panic’ by saying you have COVID-19 in public
- Suspect was in altercation before attempted traffic stop, Florence police say