As lockdowns ease, some countries report new infection peaks

ROME (AP) – From the United States to Asia, people are emerging from their homes as virus-related restrictions begin to ease and springtime temperatures climb.

But the global pandemic took a turn for the worse elsewhere. India on Sunday reported more than 2,600 new cases, its biggest single-day jump, and new cases in Russia exceeded 10,000 for the first time.

Meanwhile, millions of Chinese flocked to newly reopened tourist spots after a relaxation of domestic travel restrictions ahead of a five-day holiday.

The coronavirus has killed nearly 244,000 people worldwide. Experts warn a second wave of infections could hit unless testing is expanded dramatically.

