Barber shops, gyms and others shut their doors in NC due to virus

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order that closes certain businesses went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The executive order- which has other measures- emphasizes social distance amid the growing COVID-19 outbreak.

Included in the closures are businesses like gyms, tattoo parlors and arcades.

“Because of their inability to conduct social distancing, this order also closes hair and nail salons, barber shops and massage therapists,” Governor Cooper said Monday.

Morris Caulder had a steady stream of customers leading up to the order.

“They’re rushing out just like to get their milk and toilet paper,” Caulder said. “Got to get that haircut.”

Caulder- who runs Caulder’s Barber Shop on his own- says he will be missing out on more than just a paycheck.

“It’s very social,” he said. “Conversations with people are great. It’s a great social life.”

News13 asked Robeson County what it expects the impacts of the mandated closures to be.

“There are differences in our social interactions, but most certainly our businesses are being effected,” Channing Jones said. He’s the Executive Director for Economic Development at the county. “And that’s going to have an impact on our economy.”

He emphasized the impact this may have on Robeson County’s small businesses.

“Small business makes up the largest portion of our economy and because of that I also think they are the most vulnerable in this type of situation,” he said. “Often times those small businesses do not have… the cash resources to be able to weather long periods of no economic activity going on in their businesses, they become vulnerable.”

Jones said the county is working to get as much info to people and businesses as possible.

That includes places to turn if they need help.

Golden LEAF, for instance, has announced $15 million in funding to launch a rapid recovery loan program in response to economic losses due to COVID-19. You can learn more about that here.

Jones added that since the U.S. Small Business Administration granted a disaster declaration in North Carolina, businesses can apply for low-interest SBA disaster loans. See more on that here.

Workers who have been temporarily or permanently laid off due to COVID-19 can apply for unemployment to determine eligibility. Read more on that program here.

This is a full list of the businesses closed in Cooper’s executive order:

Bingo Parlors, including Bingo sites operated by charitable organizations

Bowling Alleys

Indoor Exercise Facilities (e.g. gyms, yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock-climbing facilities)

Health Clubs

Indoor Pools

Live Performance Venues

Movie Theaters

Skating Rinks

Spas

Sweepstakes Lounges

Video game arcades

Barber Shops

Beauty Salons (including waxing and hair removal centers)

Hair Salons

Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers

Massage Parlors

Tattoo Parlors

Latest Headlines