Bi-Lo reverses course, will require masks in stores effective July 27

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTBW) — Bi-Lo will now require customers in stores to wear masks beginning July 27, according to a release sent out by Southeastern Grocers.

This move is a reversal from late last week when the company said masks would not be required.

“As we have navigated through the complexitites and challenges of the pandemic, we have progressively shaped our operations and are continuing to update our policies to best protect all those who depend upon us,” Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government affairs for Southeastern Grocers said.

The company said it should be left up to state and federally elected officials to enforce it.

Southeastern Grocers owns Bi-Lo, Fresco, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie.