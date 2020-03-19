BI-LO, Winn-Dixie parent company announces modified hours, dedicated shopping time to seniors, high-risk customers

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WBTW) – The parent company of BI-LO and Winn-Dixie stores, Southeastern Grocers, has announced modified hours for its stores and dedicated shopping time for seniors and high-risk customers.

The company also says they will donate $250,000 to Feeding America for those facing food insecurity during the outbreak.

