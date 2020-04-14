Bojangles’ to give free Legendary Iced Tea to healthcare workers, first responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — Bojangles’ announced Tuesday they will be giving out free Legendary Iced Tea to healthcare workers, first responders, and law enforcement.

The company announced the promotion starts now and runs through National Iced Tea day on June 10. No purchase is required and the offer is good for any size, as long as credentials are shown.

“This is just one sweet way we can thank those on the frontlines of the current crisis,” Director or Corporate and Community Affairs, Ken Reynolds said. “We hope our signature Legendary Iced Tea will bring a little joy to their days and provide a well-deserved, refreshing break from their tireless commitment to the health of our communities.”

Bojangles’ remains open for drive-thru, takeout, and delivery through DoorDash and Postmates.

