Bucks County, New Jersey, West Virginia link more cases of COVID-19 to travel to Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A suburban county just north of Philadelphia has reported about 50 cases of the coronavirus linked to travel out of state, many to Myrtle Beach.

Bucks County recorded 103 new COVID-19 infections over the past four days, according to the county’s web site. Of those cases, almost half of the new cases involved people who became infected while traveling out of state, many to Myrtle Beach, according to the county.

“Over the last four days, 50 of our 103 new cases were infected during out-of-state travel, many from Myrtle Beach, S.C.,” said Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. “Think twice before you leave for any area of the country that is currently experiencing a high prevalence of COVID-19.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recommended last week that those who travel to one of these states self-quarantine at home for two weeks upon their return: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The governor of New Jersey also said on Sunday the state is starting to see “small spikes” in COVID-19 infection from people returning from trips to places such as South Carolina and Florida.

Gov. Phil Murphy said the “most recent and most prevalent” example was a wedding in Myrtle Beach from which New Jersey residents returned with the virus, but “we’ve got other cases that we’re running down.” Murphy said he believes a national strategy is needed to handle the virus, and mask-wearing has to be at the core of it. He said “if you’re leaving your house, put on a mask. I think it ought to be … a national requirement.”

Also on Sunday, another county in West Virginia saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case and reported it was linked to a person who had traveled to Myrtle Beach. The Webster County Health Department staff said the case was related to a positive case in a nearby county that had traveled to the area.