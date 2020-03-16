Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closes country’s border to non-citizens amid pandemic; Americans exempt

UPDATE:
TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Americans exempted from border ban.
TORONTO (AP/WBTW) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where he iis self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.
