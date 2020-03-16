1  of  2
DHEC reports 1st death related to COVID-19 in SC Governor shuts down schools, limits gatherings; 3 coronavirus cases in Horry County

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau closes country's border to non-citizens amid pandemic; Americans exempt

Minister of Health Patty Hajdu looks on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday March 11, 2020. Canada is announcing $1 billion ($730 million) in funding to help health-care workers cope with the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

UPDATE:

TORONTO (AP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Americans exempted from border ban.

TORONTO (AP/WBTW) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country’s borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where he iis self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

