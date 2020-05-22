CareSouth Carolina, DHEC partner for free drive-through virus testing in Latta

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are partnering to provide free drive-through virus testing in Latta.

The testing will be held at Latta High School on Friday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., CareSouth Carolina says. Access to the testing site will be from East Academy Street.

You don’t have to be a patient of CareSouth Carolina to be tested and no appointment is needed. The test is a throat swab and test results are expected to come back within 48-72 hours.

