CareSouth Carolina, DHEC partner for free drive-through virus testing in Latta

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – CareSouth Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are partnering to provide free drive-through virus testing in Latta.
The testing will be held at Latta High School on Friday, May 29 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., CareSouth Carolina says. Access to the testing site will be from East Academy Street.
You don’t have to be a patient of CareSouth Carolina to be tested and no appointment is needed. The test is a throat swab and test results are expected to come back within 48-72 hours.
