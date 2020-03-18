Carolina Pines Medical Center to implement visitor restrictions, screening guidelines

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Pines Medical Center will implement new visitor restrictions and screening guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak, medical center officials tell News13.

Effective immediately, access to the medical center has been limited to one point of entry in each building for patients and visitors, including the emergency department and the medical group main entrance.

Until further notice, only one “well” visitor will be allowed per patient and that visitor must be aged 16 and older.

All individuals who enter medical center facilities, including patients, visitors, and staff, will be screen based on “potential respiratory symptoms and travel history.”

The Carolina Pines Gift Shop is closed until further notice and the Carolina Cafe is available for patients, staff and screened visitors only.

The following monthly community events have been cancelled until further notice:

Senior Scene

Lunch and Learn

Red Cross blood drive

Childbirth preparation classes

Living Well with Diabetes Support Group

The Jumpstart Your Heart 5K has been postponed until September 12.

